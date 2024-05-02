Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,157 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,762. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

