Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 876,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,465. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

