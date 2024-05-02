Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of TSLX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 1,012,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,394. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
