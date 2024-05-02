Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 1,012,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,394. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.