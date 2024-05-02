Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 3.1 %

SKWD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $477,691.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.