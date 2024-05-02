Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at CIBC

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.
SGR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
