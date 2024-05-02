Smart Money Group LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 932,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 517,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,323. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

