Smart Money Group LLC Buys 35 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $2,962.09. 88,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,782. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,043.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,782.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.