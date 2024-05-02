Smart Money Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.20. 999,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

