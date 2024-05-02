Smart Money Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 405,434 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

