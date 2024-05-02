Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,452. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

