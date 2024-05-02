Smart Money Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,325 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 2,122,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

