Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.56. 2,572,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

