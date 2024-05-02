Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,107. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

