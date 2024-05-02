Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.
Socket Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,107. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
