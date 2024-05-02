SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

