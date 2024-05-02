SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
