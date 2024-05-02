Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $7.51 on Thursday, reaching $496.88. 317,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

