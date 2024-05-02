Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $245.51. 295,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,968. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.