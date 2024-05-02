SouthState Corp Acquires 11,854 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.39. 2,634,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,821. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

