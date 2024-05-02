SouthState Corp Buys 611 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,703. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

