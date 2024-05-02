SouthState Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day moving average of $220.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

