SouthState Corp Has $21.85 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $507.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

