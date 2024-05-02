SouthState Corp Has $5.50 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,256,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

