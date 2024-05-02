SouthState Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,096,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,106. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

