SouthState Corp Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.64. 743,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

