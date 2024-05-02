SouthState Corp Sells 9,064 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,871,000 after buying an additional 1,250,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,784,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,952,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

