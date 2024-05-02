SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,780,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.61. 1,659,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,161. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.83 and a 200 day moving average of $372.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

