SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Position Lifted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 192,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 1,042,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

