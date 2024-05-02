Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 6.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,871,000 after buying an additional 1,250,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,845,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,952,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $291.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

