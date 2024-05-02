Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.63. 2,793,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

