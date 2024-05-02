SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $420.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.