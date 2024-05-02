SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 78,541.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,969. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

