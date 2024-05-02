SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $239.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,033. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $229.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

