SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 794,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

