SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,673. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

