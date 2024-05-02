SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,264,000 after acquiring an additional 236,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. 483,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,813. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

