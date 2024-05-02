SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $149.57. 141,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

