SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $332.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,485. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

