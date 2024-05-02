SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,167 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,876 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $7,792,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 264,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,630. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.