STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 2.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

