Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STGW. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Stagwell stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 920,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stagwell by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 44.2% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 522,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 273,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

