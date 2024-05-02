Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.
Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Standex International has a 1-year low of $119.14 and a 1-year high of $184.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.
SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
