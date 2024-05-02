Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Standex International’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Standex International has a 1-year low of $119.14 and a 1-year high of $184.18.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $724,943.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

