Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Releases Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Star Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Star Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,973. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 132.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

