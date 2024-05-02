Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,809,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,755. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.