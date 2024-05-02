Stifel Nicolaus Trims CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price to $250.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.22. 689,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,075. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a 12-month low of $162.59 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.