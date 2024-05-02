Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Citigroup Call Options (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 591,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical daily volume of 188,627 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,282,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.