Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.
Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
In other Stoneridge news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
