Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Stratasys worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 143,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

