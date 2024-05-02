Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,332.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.84. 4,214,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

