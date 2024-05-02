Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 941,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,021. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.