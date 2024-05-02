Summit Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,492. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.