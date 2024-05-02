Summit Asset Management LLC Has $617,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $462.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,499. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.91. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

